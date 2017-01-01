Advertising Representatives

Retail Sales

Retail sales representatives are determined by the location of your business.

Jessica Murren

203-539-1520
Director of Sales and Marketing

Laurie Campbell

(203) 424-1302
Ridgefield

Jim Chiappa

(203) 218-5556
Stratford, Milford, Orange, Woodbridge, Oxford & Bethany

Donna Cosenza

(203) 418-7894
Trumbull, Easton, Monroe, Shelton, Valley, Northern New Haven County

Elizabeth Coté

(203) 594-6605
Darien Real Estate, New Canaan Retail and Real Estate, and Copps Hill Plaza, New York

Charles Howe

(203) 594-6554
Wilton, Greenwich, Stamford

Shaun McKenna

(203) 309-2660
Fairfield, Bridgeport, Weston and Westport

CJ Santoianni

(203) 297-8875
Danbury, Brookfield, Bethel, Redding, Newtown, Ridgefield (Rt. 7)

Lauren Spicehandler

(203) 594-6774
Darien Retail, Norwalk

Classified

Rose Sayers

(203) 894-3390
Classified Manager

 

 

Elaine Macoy

Phone: (203) 894-3391
Classified Representative